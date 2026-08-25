WEED Token Price Today

The live WEED Token (WEED) price today is $ 0.00130809, with a 2.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current WEED to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00130809 per WEED.

WEED Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 152,024, with a circulating supply of 116.17M WEED. During the last 24 hours, WEED traded between $ 0.00126183 (low) and $ 0.0013627 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.502099, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WEED moved +0.34% in the last hour and +31.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 25.08.

WEED Token (WEED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 152.02K$ 152.02K $ 152.02K Volume (24H) $ 25.08$ 25.08 $ 25.08 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 152.02K$ 152.02K $ 152.02K Circulation Supply 116.17M 116.17M 116.17M Total Supply 116,165,370.559033 116,165,370.559033 116,165,370.559033

The current Market Cap of WEED Token is $ 152.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 25.08. The circulating supply of WEED is 116.17M, with a total supply of 116165370.559033. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 152.02K.