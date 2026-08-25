What is Web3 Whales about?

Web3 Whales is a project created by YouTuber Fomotion, aiming to collectively invest in crypto launchpads such as Seedify, Enjinstarter, Dao Maker, and others. The project seeks to overcome the challenges individual investors face in securing profitable tiers in these launchpads by leveraging the power of a community.

What makes Web3 Whales unique?

Web3 Whales stands out with its small buy and sell tax system, which funds the community's investments. Additionally, the project offers a Dapp where users can buy/sell tokens, participate in DAO voting to decide investment strategies, and stake their $WDYM tokens to earn a share of the launchpad profits based on their staking amount and duration.

What can Web3 Whales be used for?

Web3 Whales can be used for collective investment in crypto launchpads, allowing users to stake their tokens to earn a share of the profits. The platform also enables community decision-making through a DAO voting system.

What is the current price of Web3 Whales?

The live price of Web3 Whales (W3W) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Web3 Whales positioned in the market?

Web3 Whales currently sits at market rank #6454, supported by a market capitalization of ₦37487319.69176999676000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of W3W?

The circulating supply of W3W is 91933125.08180283 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Web3 Whales?

During the last 24 hours, Web3 Whales traded within a range of ₦0E-15 (24-hour low) and ₦0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Web3 Whales from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Web3 Whales reached an all-time high of ₦118.41847235024608608000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is W3W trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Web3 Whales?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to BNB Chain Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.