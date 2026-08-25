Wave Swap Price Today

The live Wave Swap (WAVE) price today is $ 0, with a 2.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAVE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WAVE.

Wave Swap currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 30,775, with a circulating supply of 999.25M WAVE. During the last 24 hours, WAVE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00397888, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WAVE moved +0.22% in the last hour and +33.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Wave Swap (WAVE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.78K$ 30.78K $ 30.78K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 30.78K$ 30.78K $ 30.78K Circulation Supply 999.25M 999.25M 999.25M Total Supply 999,248,699.090068 999,248,699.090068 999,248,699.090068

The current Market Cap of Wave Swap is $ 30.78K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAVE is 999.25M, with a total supply of 999248699.090068. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.78K.