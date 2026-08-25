What is WAVE about?

WaveWorld is the first platform to integrate GameFi, DeFi, and AI Smart Trading Solutions across the Sui and MOVE ecosystems. It empowers users to trade intelligently and effortlessly, maximizing profits through advanced AI trading tools. Accessible via Telegram, Twitter, and LINE, WaveWorld bridges Web2 and Web3, enabling seamless entry into the blockchain ecosystem without requiring additional applications.

How much is WAVE worth right now?

WAVE is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of -3.70% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is WAV going up or down today?

WAV has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Sui Ecosystem,AI Applications ecosystem.

How popular is WAVE today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling WAV.

What makes WAVE different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Sui Ecosystem,AI Applications category and built on the -- network, WAV offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much WAV exists in the market?

There are 532329545.45454544 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is WAVE's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦34.4929526215902630912000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.