Waterfall Governance Price (WTF)
The live Waterfall Governance (WTF) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WTF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WTF.
Waterfall Governance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 27,336, with a circulating supply of 62.33M WTF. During the last 24 hours, WTF traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.4, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, WTF moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.28.
The current Market Cap of Waterfall Governance is $ 27.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.28. The circulating supply of WTF is 62.33M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 43.86K.
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In 2040, the price of Waterfall Governance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Waterfall DeFi is a platform that offers risk diversification through tranching a portfolio of yield generating DeFi assets. Waterfall is one of the first platforms to deliver traditional tranching methodology to DeFi, enabling more conservative DeFi users to safer, fixed, and predictable yields while also providing products for higher risk-tolerant users for greater potential yields.
All this is done through the Waterfall Protocol, a yield aggregation logic which redistributes a yield and principal from a selected pool of DeFi Yielding assets according to priority, arranged from highest (Senior Tranche), to the lowest (Junior Tranche). Users in the Senior Tranche receives the distributions first at a predetermined, fixed yield. Junior Tranche users receives the distributions the last, in return receiving a much higher potential variable yield should the portfolio of DeFi assets perform as intended. Through the process of tranching, Waterfall DeFi can offer two layers of diversification (portfolio concentration and prioritization of payments), and creating organic leveraging within a portfolio/product without the need for external funding markets.
Waterfall is bringing exciting new structured products to the DeFi ecosystem, expanding the offerings across the space and making the market become more efficient through redistributing risk and reward to the right hands.
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What is the live trading price of Waterfall Governance today?
The current trading price of Waterfall Governance stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for WTF?
WTF recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for Waterfall Governance?
In the last 24 hours, Waterfall Governance has seen a price movement of --%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has Waterfall Governance traded in today?
Within the past day, Waterfall Governance fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
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