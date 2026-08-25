Waterfall Governance Price Today

The live Waterfall Governance (WTF) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WTF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WTF.

Waterfall Governance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 27,336, with a circulating supply of 62.33M WTF. During the last 24 hours, WTF traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.4, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WTF moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.28.

Waterfall Governance (WTF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.34K$ 27.34K $ 27.34K Volume (24H) $ 5.28$ 5.28 $ 5.28 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 43.86K$ 43.86K $ 43.86K Circulation Supply 62.33M 62.33M 62.33M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Waterfall Governance is $ 27.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.28. The circulating supply of WTF is 62.33M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 43.86K.