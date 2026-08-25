WATER Coin Price Today

The live WATER Coin (WATER) price today is $ 0, with a 0.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current WATER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WATER.

WATER Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 346,168, with a circulating supply of 73.11B WATER. During the last 24 hours, WATER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00277966, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WATER moved +1.13% in the last hour and +23.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

WATER Coin (WATER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 346.17K$ 346.17K $ 346.17K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 346.17K$ 346.17K $ 346.17K Circulation Supply 73.11B 73.11B 73.11B Total Supply 73,111,061,995.43 73,111,061,995.43 73,111,061,995.43

The current Market Cap of WATER Coin is $ 346.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WATER is 73.11B, with a total supply of 73111061995.43. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 346.17K.