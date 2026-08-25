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The live WATER Coin price today is 0 USD.WATER market cap is 346,168 USD. Track real-time WATER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live WATER Coin price today is 0 USD.WATER market cap is 346,168 USD. Track real-time WATER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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WATER Price Info

What is WATER

WATER Whitepaper

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WATER Tokenomics

WATER Price Forecast

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WATER Coin Logo

WATER Coin Price (WATER)

Unlisted

1 WATER to USD Live Price:

$0.00000474
$0.00000474$0.00000474
+0.85%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
WATER Coin (WATER) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:33:21 (UTC+8)

WATER Coin Price Today

The live WATER Coin (WATER) price today is $ 0, with a 0.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current WATER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WATER.

WATER Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 346,168, with a circulating supply of 73.11B WATER. During the last 24 hours, WATER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00277966, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WATER moved +1.13% in the last hour and +23.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

WATER Coin (WATER) Market Information

$ 346.17K
$ 346.17K$ 346.17K

--
----

$ 346.17K
$ 346.17K$ 346.17K

73.11B
73.11B 73.11B

73,111,061,995.43
73,111,061,995.43 73,111,061,995.43

The current Market Cap of WATER Coin is $ 346.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WATER is 73.11B, with a total supply of 73111061995.43. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 346.17K.

WATER Coin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00277966
$ 0.00277966$ 0.00277966

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+1.13%

+0.62%

+23.08%

+23.08%

Price Prediction for WATER Coin

WATER Coin (WATER) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WATER in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
WATER Coin (WATER) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of WATER Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price WATER Coin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WATER price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking WATER Coin Price Prediction.

What is WATER Coin (WATER)

Global charity and research initiatives that will drive attention of millions of people. $WATER aims to have a net-positive impact on real world with the help of charity.

$WATER introduces a unique and engaging game mechanic inspired by the states of water—staking (icing) and burning (vaporizing).

FREEZING (STAKING) Just as water turns into ice when it gets cold, $WATER tokens can be staked (iced) to earn rewards. Stakers are rewarded with additional $WATER tokens over time, simulating the process of accumulating ice

VAPORIZING (BURNING) When water is heated, it turns into vapor and disappears. Similarly, $WATER tokens can be burned (vaporized) to reduce the total supply, increasing scarcity and potentially the value of the remaining tokens.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About WATER Coin

What is WATER Coin about?

WATER Coin is a cryptocurrency initiative focused on global charity and research, aiming to create a net-positive impact on the real world through charitable efforts.

What makes WATER Coin unique?

WATER Coin introduces a unique game mechanic inspired by the states of water, featuring two primary interactions: staking (icing) and burning (vaporizing). These mechanics simulate the natural processes of water, adding an engaging and educational layer to the cryptocurrency experience.

What can WATER Coin be used for?

WATER Coin can be used for staking (icing) to earn rewards and burning (vaporizing) to reduce the total supply, potentially increasing the value of the remaining tokens.

What is WATER Coin's current price?

WATER Coin trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 0.62% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of WATER?

With a market cap of ₦470229027.90378070944000, WATER is ranked #3931 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does WATER Coin generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of WATER?

There are 73111061995.43 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

WATER Coin fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does WATER Coin compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦3.7758453112448957928000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence WATER?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does WATER behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WATER Coin

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:33:21 (UTC+8)

WATER Coin (WATER) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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