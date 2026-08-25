What is WATCoin about?

WATCoin is a community-first token with an existing community of millions of daily active users. It is built on TON and backed by TON Ventures. WATCoin is a meme-powered IP that aims to build the next big Web3 brand by combining casual games and memes to attract new users, leveraging Telegram's massive user base.

What makes WATCoin unique?

WATCoin is unique because it is the first step in building the wider WatBird Universe, aiming to onboard the next 100 million users. Its approach of blending memes and casual games within Telegram's ecosystem sets it apart in the Web3 space.

What's next for WATCoin?

WATCoin is focused on expanding the WatBird Universe, with the goal of onboarding the next 100 million users. This involves continuing to leverage the combination of memes and casual games to grow its community and presence in the Web3 space.

What can WATCoin be used for?

WATCoin can be used within the WatBird Universe, which includes casual games and meme-powered experiences. It serves as a key component in building and engaging a large-scale Web3 community, primarily through Telegram's platform.

Which blockchain network does WATCoin run on?

WATCoin operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of WAT?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of -8.66% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does WATCoin belong to?

WATCoin falls under the Gaming (GameFi),Meme,Telegram Apps,TON Ecosystem,TON Meme category. This classification helps investors compare WAT with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of WATCoin?

Its market capitalization is ₦56398739.94574042452000, placing the asset at rank #6594. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of WAT is currently circulating?

There are 12889090909.64 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for WATCoin today?

Over the past day, WAT generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, WATCoin fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.