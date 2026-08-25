watch it grow Price Today

The live watch it grow (SEEDCOIN) price today is $ 0, with a 39.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current SEEDCOIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SEEDCOIN.

watch it grow currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 183,032, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SEEDCOIN. During the last 24 hours, SEEDCOIN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00263622, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SEEDCOIN moved +1.06% in the last hour and +25.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 46.30K.

watch it grow (SEEDCOIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 183.03K$ 183.03K $ 183.03K Volume (24H) $ 46.30K$ 46.30K $ 46.30K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 183.03K$ 183.03K $ 183.03K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of watch it grow is $ 183.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 46.30K. The circulating supply of SEEDCOIN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 183.03K.