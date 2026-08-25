What is Wat about?

Wat is on a mission to take over the meme universe, showcasing its greatness. Inspired by Matt Furie's love for rats, Wat, his pet rat, has been reborn on the blockchain, drawing inspiration from Furie's early rat illustrations in his book "Niteriders."

What makes Wat unique?

Wat stands out with its unique approach to the meme universe, combining blockchain technology with Matt Furie's creative vision. The project features no taxes forever, burned LP tokens, and a renounced contract ownership, ensuring a decentralized and community-driven initiative.

What's the history of Wat?

Wat's history is deeply rooted in Matt Furie's life and work. Rats, including Wat, have been a significant part of Furie's life, inspiring his art and stories. In his book "Niteriders," a nocturnal rat embarks on an epic adventure, reflecting Furie's affection for these intelligent and charming creatures.

What's next for Wat?

Wat is set to continue its journey in the meme universe, leveraging blockchain technology to bring Matt Furie's creations to life. With a focus on community and decentralization, Wat aims to make a lasting impact in the digital space.

What can Wat be used for?

Wat can be used as a digital asset and a symbol of community and creativity. It serves as a tribute to Matt Furie's love for rats and his artistic contributions, offering a unique blend of art, memes, and blockchain innovation.

What is the live trading price of Wat today?

The current trading price of Wat stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for WAT?

WAT recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Wat?

In the last 24 hours, Wat has seen a price movement of -1.83%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Wat traded in today?

Within the past day, Wat fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.