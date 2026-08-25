Wat Price (WAT)
The live Wat (WAT) price today is $ 0, with a 1.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WAT.
Wat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 123,547, with a circulating supply of 420.69B WAT. During the last 24 hours, WAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, WAT moved 0.00% in the last hour and +30.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Wat is $ 123.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAT is 420.69B, with a total supply of 420690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 123,547,415,307.48T.
0.00%
-1.83%
+30.24%
+30.24%
In 2040, the price of Wat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
$WAT is on a mission to take over the meme universe. The time has come for Wat to show his greatness.
Rats have always played a part in Matt Furie’s life. Owning two Rats one of them being Wat, Rats have been featured in and inspired a lot of Furie’s work. In his glorious book debut Niteriders, a nocturnal frog and rat strike out on an epic dirtbike adventure towards the sunrise. According to Furie Rats are really smart—they remind him of small dogs. They know their names, respond to calls, have individual personalities, and are really sweet he would recommend having a pet rat to anyone interested. To honor Matt Furies love for Rats, Wat his pet is now reborn on the blockchain alongside other Furie creations taking inspiration from his early Rat illustrations in Niteriders which Furie quoted were inspired by Wat in a interview in Comicsbeat.
No Taxes Forever, No None Sense, LP Tokens Burned & Contract Ownership Renounced
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What is Wat about?
Wat is on a mission to take over the meme universe, showcasing its greatness. Inspired by Matt Furie's love for rats, Wat, his pet rat, has been reborn on the blockchain, drawing inspiration from Furie's early rat illustrations in his book "Niteriders."
What makes Wat unique?
Wat stands out with its unique approach to the meme universe, combining blockchain technology with Matt Furie's creative vision. The project features no taxes forever, burned LP tokens, and a renounced contract ownership, ensuring a decentralized and community-driven initiative.
What's the history of Wat?
Wat's history is deeply rooted in Matt Furie's life and work. Rats, including Wat, have been a significant part of Furie's life, inspiring his art and stories. In his book "Niteriders," a nocturnal rat embarks on an epic adventure, reflecting Furie's affection for these intelligent and charming creatures.
What's next for Wat?
Wat is set to continue its journey in the meme universe, leveraging blockchain technology to bring Matt Furie's creations to life. With a focus on community and decentralization, Wat aims to make a lasting impact in the digital space.
What can Wat be used for?
Wat can be used as a digital asset and a symbol of community and creativity. It serves as a tribute to Matt Furie's love for rats and his artistic contributions, offering a unique blend of art, memes, and blockchain innovation.
What is the live trading price of Wat today?
The current trading price of Wat stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for WAT?
WAT recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for Wat?
In the last 24 hours, Wat has seen a price movement of -1.83%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has Wat traded in today?
Within the past day, Wat fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
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