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The live WASSIE price today is 0 USD.WASSIE market cap is 363,137 USD. Track real-time WASSIE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live WASSIE price today is 0 USD.WASSIE market cap is 363,137 USD. Track real-time WASSIE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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WASSIE Price Info

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WASSIE Price Forecast

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WASSIE Price (WASSIE)

Unlisted

1 WASSIE to USD Live Price:

$0.000000530211
$0.000000530211$0.000000530211
-4.10%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
WASSIE (WASSIE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:32:32 (UTC+8)

WASSIE Price Today

The live WASSIE (WASSIE) price today is $ 0, with a 4.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current WASSIE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WASSIE.

WASSIE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 363,137, with a circulating supply of 684.89B WASSIE. During the last 24 hours, WASSIE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WASSIE moved -0.25% in the last hour and +37.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

WASSIE (WASSIE) Market Information

$ 363.14K
$ 363.14K$ 363.14K

--
----

$ 363.14K
$ 363.14K$ 363.14K

684.89B
684.89B 684.89B

684,891,192,788.5808
684,891,192,788.5808 684,891,192,788.5808

The current Market Cap of WASSIE is $ 363.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WASSIE is 684.89B, with a total supply of 684891192788.5808. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 363.14K.

WASSIE Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.25%

-4.64%

+37.01%

+37.01%

Price Prediction for WASSIE

WASSIE (WASSIE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WASSIE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
WASSIE (WASSIE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of WASSIE could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price WASSIE will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WASSIE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking WASSIE Price Prediction.

What is WASSIE (WASSIE)

WASSIE is a memecoin launched on the Ethereum blockchain, paying homage to a beloved internet meme. The Wassie meme originated in 2017 by user wasserpest, and evolved through interactions involving inversebrah and various other contributors. The first illustration appeared in 2016 on Twitter now X and was drawn by Japanese hentai artist Tukinowagamo. WASSIE aspires to position itself among the leading meme-inspired cryptocurrencies in the market. More information can be found at www.wassie.wtf

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

WASSIE (WASSIE) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemBase MemeEthereum Ecosystem

About WASSIE

About WASSIE WASSIE is a memecoin launched on the Ethereum blockchain, paying homage to a beloved internet meme. The Wassie meme originated in 2017 by user wasserpest, and evolved through interactions involving inversebrah and various other contributors. The first illustration appeared in 2016 on Twitter, now X, and was drawn by Japanese hentai artist Tukinowagamo. WASSIE aspires to position itself among the leading meme-inspired cryptocurrencies in the market. More information can be found at www.wassie.wtf

What is WASSIE's current price?

WASSIE trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -4.64% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of WASSIE?

With a market cap of ₦493279443.81310581996000, WASSIE is ranked #3890 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does WASSIE generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of WASSIE?

There are 684891192788.5808 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

WASSIE fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does WASSIE compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence WASSIE?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Base Meme,IP Meme category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does WASSIE behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WASSIE

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:32:32 (UTC+8)

WASSIE (WASSIE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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