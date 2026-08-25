Wasabot Price Today

The live Wasabot (BOT) price today is $ 0, with a 3.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BOT.

Wasabot currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 695,266, with a circulating supply of 927.10M BOT. During the last 24 hours, BOT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00707837, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BOT moved +0.82% in the last hour and +29.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 87.68.

Wasabot (BOT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 695.27K$ 695.27K $ 695.27K Volume (24H) $ 87.68$ 87.68 $ 87.68 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 749.94K$ 749.94K $ 749.94K Circulation Supply 927.10M 927.10M 927.10M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wasabot is $ 695.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 87.68. The circulating supply of BOT is 927.10M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 749.94K.