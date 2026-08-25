Wasabi Cheese Price Today

The live Wasabi Cheese (WASABI) price today is $ 0, with a 18.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current WASABI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WASABI.

Wasabi Cheese currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 421,821, with a circulating supply of 921.04M WASABI. During the last 24 hours, WASABI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00136621, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WASABI moved -2.30% in the last hour and +147.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 25.92K.

Wasabi Cheese (WASABI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 421.82K$ 421.82K $ 421.82K Volume (24H) $ 25.92K$ 25.92K $ 25.92K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 421.82K$ 421.82K $ 421.82K Circulation Supply 921.04M 921.04M 921.04M Total Supply 921,044,218.106463 921,044,218.106463 921,044,218.106463

The current Market Cap of Wasabi Cheese is $ 421.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 25.92K. The circulating supply of WASABI is 921.04M, with a total supply of 921044218.106463. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 421.82K.