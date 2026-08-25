Warthog Price (WART)
The live Warthog (WART) price today is $ 0.02964014, with a 2.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current WART to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02964014 per WART.
Warthog currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 360,459, with a circulating supply of 12.16M WART. During the last 24 hours, WART traded between $ 0.02960329 (low) and $ 0.0305827 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.43, while the all-time low was $ 0.028991.
In short-term performance, WART moved +0.01% in the last hour and -0.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.93K.
The current Market Cap of Warthog is $ 360.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.93K. The circulating supply of WART is 12.16M, with a total supply of 12161808.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 360.46K.
+0.01%
-2.59%
-0.31%
-0.31%
In 2040, the price of Warthog could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Warthog is an experimental cryptocurrency with world's first Proof of Balanced Work algorithm written by a group of crypto enthusiasts. No premine. No unfair automatic allocation of coins to dev/team. 100% Minable. Written from scratch. Modern codebase. Open source.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is Warthog about?
Warthog is an experimental cryptocurrency that operates using the world's first Proof of Balanced Work algorithm. It was developed by a group of crypto enthusiasts, ensuring a fair and transparent mining process. The project is characterized by its commitment to openness and equality, with no premine or unfair automatic allocation of coins to the development team or any other entity. The entire supply of Warthog is 100% minable, making it accessible to all participants. The cryptocurrency is built from scratch with a modern codebase and is fully open source, promoting transparency and community involvement.
What is Warthog trading right now?
Current price: ₦40.2626881142450103912000, with a price movement of -2.59% over the last 24 hours.
Is WART attracting institutional attention?
Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Smart Contract Platform,Proof of Work (PoW) peers.
How liquid is the Warthog market?
A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.
What does circulating supply indicate about WART?
With 12161520.0 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.
How does Warthog compare to its historical peaks?
Its ATH of ₦1942.4889357260244000 and ATL of ₦39.38090680813508628000 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.
How actively is Warthog being traded today?
It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.
How does -- affect institutional interest?
The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Warthog's long-term viability.
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