Warthog Price Today

The live Warthog (WART) price today is $ 0.02964014, with a 2.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current WART to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02964014 per WART.

Warthog currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 360,459, with a circulating supply of 12.16M WART. During the last 24 hours, WART traded between $ 0.02960329 (low) and $ 0.0305827 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.43, while the all-time low was $ 0.028991.

In short-term performance, WART moved +0.01% in the last hour and -0.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.93K.

Warthog (WART) Market Information

Market Cap $ 360.46K$ 360.46K $ 360.46K Volume (24H) $ 2.93K$ 2.93K $ 2.93K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 360.46K$ 360.46K $ 360.46K Circulation Supply 12.16M 12.16M 12.16M Total Supply 12,161,808.0 12,161,808.0 12,161,808.0

The current Market Cap of Warthog is $ 360.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.93K. The circulating supply of WART is 12.16M, with a total supply of 12161808.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 360.46K.