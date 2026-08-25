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The live Warthog price today is 0.02964014 USD.WART market cap is 360,459 USD. Track real-time WART to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Warthog price today is 0.02964014 USD.WART market cap is 360,459 USD. Track real-time WART to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Warthog Price (WART)

Unlisted

1 WART to USD Live Price:

$0.02963957
$0.02963957$0.02963957
-0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Warthog (WART) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:32:03 (UTC+8)

Warthog Price Today

The live Warthog (WART) price today is $ 0.02964014, with a 2.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current WART to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02964014 per WART.

Warthog currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 360,459, with a circulating supply of 12.16M WART. During the last 24 hours, WART traded between $ 0.02960329 (low) and $ 0.0305827 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.43, while the all-time low was $ 0.028991.

In short-term performance, WART moved +0.01% in the last hour and -0.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.93K.

Warthog (WART) Market Information

$ 360.46K
$ 360.46K$ 360.46K

$ 2.93K
$ 2.93K$ 2.93K

$ 360.46K
$ 360.46K$ 360.46K

12.16M
12.16M 12.16M

12,161,808.0
12,161,808.0 12,161,808.0

The current Market Cap of Warthog is $ 360.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.93K. The circulating supply of WART is 12.16M, with a total supply of 12161808.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 360.46K.

Warthog Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02960329
$ 0.02960329$ 0.02960329
24H Low
$ 0.0305827
$ 0.0305827$ 0.0305827
24H High

$ 0.02960329
$ 0.02960329$ 0.02960329

$ 0.0305827
$ 0.0305827$ 0.0305827

$ 1.43
$ 1.43$ 1.43

$ 0.028991
$ 0.028991$ 0.028991

+0.01%

-2.59%

-0.31%

-0.31%

Price Prediction for Warthog

Warthog (WART) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WART in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Warthog (WART) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Warthog could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Warthog will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WART price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Warthog Price Prediction.

What is Warthog (WART)

Warthog is an experimental cryptocurrency with world's first Proof of Balanced Work algorithm written by a group of crypto enthusiasts. No premine. No unfair automatic allocation of coins to dev/team. 100% Minable. Written from scratch. Modern codebase. Open source.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Warthog

What is Warthog about?

Warthog is an experimental cryptocurrency that operates using the world's first Proof of Balanced Work algorithm. It was developed by a group of crypto enthusiasts, ensuring a fair and transparent mining process. The project is characterized by its commitment to openness and equality, with no premine or unfair automatic allocation of coins to the development team or any other entity. The entire supply of Warthog is 100% minable, making it accessible to all participants. The cryptocurrency is built from scratch with a modern codebase and is fully open source, promoting transparency and community involvement.

What is Warthog trading right now?

Current price: ₦40.2626881142450103912000, with a price movement of -2.59% over the last 24 hours.

Is WART attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Smart Contract Platform,Proof of Work (PoW) peers.

How liquid is the Warthog market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about WART?

With 12161520.0 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Warthog compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₦1942.4889357260244000 and ATL of ₦39.38090680813508628000 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Warthog being traded today?

It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Warthog's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Warthog

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:32:03 (UTC+8)

Warthog (WART) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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