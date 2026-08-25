Warplet Price Today

The live Warplet (WARP) price today is $ 0, with a 0.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current WARP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WARP.

Warplet currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 108,558, with a circulating supply of 86.49B WARP. During the last 24 hours, WARP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WARP moved +2.13% in the last hour and +75.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Warplet (WARP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 108.56K$ 108.56K $ 108.56K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 108.56K$ 108.56K $ 108.56K Circulation Supply 86.49B 86.49B 86.49B Total Supply 86,488,464,608.3034 86,488,464,608.3034 86,488,464,608.3034

The current Market Cap of Warplet is $ 108.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WARP is 86.49B, with a total supply of 86488464608.3034. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 108.56K.