Warped Price (WARPED)
The live Warped (WARPED) price today is $ 0, with a 5.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current WARPED to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WARPED.
Warped currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 664,375, with a circulating supply of 9.24B WARPED. During the last 24 hours, WARPED traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0033147, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, WARPED moved +0.56% in the last hour and +17.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Warped is $ 664.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WARPED is 9.24B, with a total supply of 9238134118.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 664.38K.
+0.56%
-5.33%
+17.74%
+17.74%
In 2040, the price of Warped could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is $WARPED? $WARPED is the ERC-20 utility token that powers the Warped Universe. Its primary utilities include:
-Fueling Web2 - Web3 Collectible Conversions: Fueling the portal to player ownership.
-Guiding Game Development & Design: Empowering token holders to influence the direction and evolution of the Warped Universe.
-Discounts on Warped Items & Collectibles: Using $WARPED can provide discounts on various Warped in-game items & collectibles.
-Game Rewards: $WARPED will be used to reward players in-game, in competitions, and more.
$WARPED, EMPOWERING A VIRTUAL GAMING ECOSYSTEM From the creative minds behind Lego Universe and Jumpgate with experience at Star Citizen, Pixar and Disney, alongside the team who crafted the STARL Metaverse Project and MMO Warp Nexus, Warped Games is thrilled to introduce Warped Universe - Welcome to the frontier of gamified virtual exploration.
What are the key features of Warped Universe?
-Interconnected Gameplay Across Multiple Genres
-Empowering Players - From the way you play to the way you extract value from your gaming experiences
-Optional NFT-based Digital Collectibles - Choose your level of on-chain interaction
-Community-Guided Development and Collaborative Storytelling
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Warped?
Warped is priced at ₦, shifting -5.33% today.
How fast is the WARPED community growing?
There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.
How does demand affect Warped's price?
Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Metaverse,Play To Earn,Sui Ecosystem,Shooting Games,RPG,Strategy Games,Made in USA sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.
What is WARPED's trading volume today?
It generated ₦-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.
How does WARPED compare to its historical performance?
Its ATH is ₦4.502635017658079076000 and ATL is ₦, offering context on past performance cycles.
How many tokens are circulating?
There are 9238134118.0 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.
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