Warped Price Today

The live Warped (WARPED) price today is $ 0, with a 5.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current WARPED to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WARPED.

Warped currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 664,375, with a circulating supply of 9.24B WARPED. During the last 24 hours, WARPED traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0033147, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WARPED moved +0.56% in the last hour and +17.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Warped (WARPED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 664.38K$ 664.38K $ 664.38K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 664.38K$ 664.38K $ 664.38K Circulation Supply 9.24B 9.24B 9.24B Total Supply 9,238,134,118.0 9,238,134,118.0 9,238,134,118.0

The current Market Cap of Warped is $ 664.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WARPED is 9.24B, with a total supply of 9238134118.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 664.38K.