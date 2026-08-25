Warp Price Today

The live Warp (WRP) price today is $ 0, with a 6.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current WRP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WRP.

Warp currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 565,672, with a circulating supply of 5.00B WRP. During the last 24 hours, WRP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00870662, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WRP moved +0.01% in the last hour and -20.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 517.78.

Warp (WRP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 565.67K$ 565.67K $ 565.67K Volume (24H) $ 517.78$ 517.78 $ 517.78 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 565.67K$ 565.67K $ 565.67K Circulation Supply 5.00B 5.00B 5.00B Total Supply 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Warp is $ 565.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 517.78. The circulating supply of WRP is 5.00B, with a total supply of 5000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 565.67K.