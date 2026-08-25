What is Warena about?

Warena is the first personalized, play-to-earn, NFT, metaverse game. It’s a play-to-earn metaverse that allows you to personalize your in-game characters and interact with characters from other universes like Cat Gunner and Axie Infinity in Warena combat games. Warena features thrilling action-survival gameplay where human and zombie teams face off against each other in a zombie apocalypse scenario. Players can choose to inhabit different lands, trade warriors & NFTs, battle against each other, and play in tournaments.

What's the history of Warena?

The Warena NFT game will be released in two phases. Phase 1 will take place in Q3 of 2021 and will see the launch of the 2D tower defense game. It’s a survival, player-vs-environment game that will require players to defend against the oncoming army of zombies. Phase 2 is set to launch in Q2 2022 and will unlock the full force of the Warena metaverse with player-versus-player features.

What is the live price of Warena?

Warena is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is RENA today?

The price volatility of RENA within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Warena?

The token fluctuated between ₦0E-15 (low) and ₦0E-15 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has RENA generated?

In the last 24 hours, RENA accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦9114.7557753298068000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Warena?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does RENA compare to other BNB Chain Ecosystem,Animoca Brands Portfolio tokens?

Within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Animoca Brands Portfolio category, RENA shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.