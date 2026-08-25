What is WAP about?

Introducing Wet Ass Pussy ($WAP), the boldest memecoin inspired by Cardi B’s iconic anthem. Just like the song that broke the internet, $WAP is here to make waves in the crypto world. This playful, unapologetic project embraces the wild, fun, and rebellious spirit of Cardi B’s hit single.

What makes WAP unique?

$WAP is more than just a coin—it’s a movement that celebrates breaking boundaries and having fun in the crypto space. It’s cheeky, it’s bold, and it’s designed for those who aren’t afraid to shake things up. Whether you’re here for the memes or the gains, $WAP promises to bring excitement and entertainment while staying true to its carefree, empowering roots.

What is the real-time price of WAP today?

The live price of WAP stands at ₦, moving 1.75% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for WAP?

WAP has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is WAP showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is WAP currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests WAP is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of WAP?

With a market cap of ₦39668884.18881614724000, WAP is ranked #7068, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has WAP seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does WAP compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦52.4637871316692425468000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence WAP's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (999540644.7222077 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Parody Meme,Celebrity-Themed, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.