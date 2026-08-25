WannaSwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol that allows users to swap tokens in a trustless and permissionless manner. The WANNA token is the native token of the platform and can be used for voting, staking, and paying for transaction fees. It also serves as a governance token, allowing holders to participate in the decision-making process of the platform.

What is the current live price of WannaSwap?

WannaSwap is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of -2.97% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the WANNA market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is WannaSwap's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7401, supported by a market capitalization of ₦29251438.28106588072000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 99044032.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence WannaSwap's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.