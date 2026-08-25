What is WAM about?

WAM is a unique play-2-earn platform that hosts hyper-casual games tournaments where players can compete against each other. To enter a tournament, participants pay an entry fee in $WAM tokens, and the top-performing players win more coins. The platform allows players to compete globally with just an internet connection, without requiring simultaneous participation.

What makes WAM unique?

WAM introduces a novel concept in the gaming industry by enabling players to earn money through hyper-casual, skill-based games. It is the first platform worldwide to offer this play-2-earn model, requiring only a few minutes of playtime and the desire to compete. The platform's asynchronous gameplay makes it accessible to players worldwide at their convenience.

What's the history of WAM?

WAM is the first platform in the world to allow players to earn money by competing in hyper-casual games based on skill. The platform's history is marked by its innovative approach to merging gaming with financial incentives, creating a new paradigm in the gaming industry.

What's next for WAM?

WAM is expanding its ecosystem to offer multiple roles for users, including Player, Owner, Marketer, and Developer. Each role provides unique earning opportunities, fostering a robust and dynamic economy within the platform. As the ecosystem grows, WAM will continue to benefit from the activities and contributions of its users.

What can WAM be used for?

WAM can be used in various ways, offering different roles for users to engage and earn tokens. Players can earn by competing in tournaments, Owners can earn by owning and selling games, Marketers can earn by organizing tournaments, and Developers can earn by creating and selling games. These roles create a versatile ecosystem where users can participate and benefit in multiple ways.

What is the current price of Wam?

The live price of Wam (WAM) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Wam positioned in the market?

Wam currently sits at market rank #4498, supported by a market capitalization of ₦290172529.01681848128000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of WAM?

The circulating supply of WAM is 679479421.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Wam?

During the last 24 hours, Wam traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Wam from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Wam reached an all-time high of ₦263.57808958769672904000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is WAM trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Wam?

The current price movement of -5.80% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,DaoMaker Launchpad,Play To Earn. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.