Wam Price (WAM)
The live Wam (WAM) price today is $ 0, with a 5.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WAM.
Wam currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 213,616, with a circulating supply of 679.48M WAM. During the last 24 hours, WAM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.194038, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, WAM moved -0.54% in the last hour and -9.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.56K.
The current Market Cap of Wam is $ 213.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.56K. The circulating supply of WAM is 679.48M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 314.38K.
-0.54%
-5.80%
-9.92%
-9.92%
In 2040, the price of Wam could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
WAM is a unique play-2-earn platform, with hyper-casual games tournaments where you can enter to compete against other players. You pay an entry fee in $WAM tokens to enter a tournament and if you find yourself among the top performing players of that tournament, you win more coins.
The concept of making money by playing hyper-casual games based on skill is new in the gaming industry and WAM.app is the first platform in the world that let you do this. All you need in order to play on the WAM.app platform is a few minutes of your time and the desire to be the best. You can participate in tournaments all around the world, wherever you have internet access. Players don’t have to be connected at the same time, and that is very good for players because each can compete whenever they find the time to do so.
The WAM ecosystem will offer multiple roles that users can voluntarily take up and be incentivised to be the best with token gains.
Player — play 2 earn; If you play any WAM game, you can begin making money based on how competitive you are.
Owner — own 2 earn; If you own a WAM game as an NFT, you will win a percentage of all of the WAM coins that accumulate as entry fees in every tournament. You can buy a game and if the brand value of the game goes up, you can sell it for profit on the WAM Marketplace.
Marketer — Market 2 earn; You can rent a game from an owner and organize tournaments for that game. You will get your own percentage of all of the WAM coins the tournament accumulates through entry fees. Renting will be very easy and percentage based. The Owner will split with you a percentage of the revenue you bring him with the tournaments you organize and market.
Developer — Develop 2 earn; You can develop games and sell them on the WAM Marketplace. Every time your game is sold, you will receive a lifetime commission from the sale. You can also choose a percentage of the WAM Coins accumulated by tournaments to be distributed to you, regardless of who currently owns the game.
These roles will be the backbone of the WAM ecosystem economy. WAM will benefit from everything happening in the ecosystem.
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What is WAM about?
WAM is a unique play-2-earn platform that hosts hyper-casual games tournaments where players can compete against each other. To enter a tournament, participants pay an entry fee in $WAM tokens, and the top-performing players win more coins. The platform allows players to compete globally with just an internet connection, without requiring simultaneous participation.
What makes WAM unique?
WAM introduces a novel concept in the gaming industry by enabling players to earn money through hyper-casual, skill-based games. It is the first platform worldwide to offer this play-2-earn model, requiring only a few minutes of playtime and the desire to compete. The platform's asynchronous gameplay makes it accessible to players worldwide at their convenience.
What's the history of WAM?
WAM is the first platform in the world to allow players to earn money by competing in hyper-casual games based on skill. The platform's history is marked by its innovative approach to merging gaming with financial incentives, creating a new paradigm in the gaming industry.
What's next for WAM?
WAM is expanding its ecosystem to offer multiple roles for users, including Player, Owner, Marketer, and Developer. Each role provides unique earning opportunities, fostering a robust and dynamic economy within the platform. As the ecosystem grows, WAM will continue to benefit from the activities and contributions of its users.
What can WAM be used for?
WAM can be used in various ways, offering different roles for users to engage and earn tokens. Players can earn by competing in tournaments, Owners can earn by owning and selling games, Marketers can earn by organizing tournaments, and Developers can earn by creating and selling games. These roles create a versatile ecosystem where users can participate and benefit in multiple ways.
What is the current price of Wam?
The live price of Wam (WAM) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.
How is Wam positioned in the market?
Wam currently sits at market rank #4498, supported by a market capitalization of ₦290172529.01681848128000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.
What is the circulating supply of WAM?
The circulating supply of WAM is 679479421.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.
What is the 24-hour price range of Wam?
During the last 24 hours, Wam traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.
How far is Wam from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?
Wam reached an all-time high of ₦263.57808958769672904000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.
How active is WAM trading today?
Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.
What influences the recent trend direction for Wam?
The current price movement of -5.80% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,DaoMaker Launchpad,Play To Earn. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.
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