Walter Price Today

The live Walter (WALTER) price today is $ 0, with a 2.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current WALTER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WALTER.

Walter currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 115,131, with a circulating supply of 950.13M WALTER. During the last 24 hours, WALTER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01977173, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WALTER moved +0.22% in the last hour and +32.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 226.95.

Walter (WALTER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 115.13K$ 115.13K $ 115.13K Volume (24H) $ 226.95$ 226.95 $ 226.95 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 115.13K$ 115.13K $ 115.13K Circulation Supply 950.13M 950.13M 950.13M Total Supply 950,127,938.55 950,127,938.55 950,127,938.55

The current Market Cap of Walter is $ 115.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 226.95. The circulating supply of WALTER is 950.13M, with a total supply of 950127938.55. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 115.13K.