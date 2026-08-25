About Wally We are Team Wally, and since November 1st, we've been tirelessly building Wally as CTO, day and night! Our vision is ambitious, and we are determined to achieve it without compromise.

What makes Wally unique One of our primary goals is to establish an investment pool for our holders. This pool will directly support the Pnut Farm—a vibrant and nurturing home where Wally and his animal friends thrive. The funds raised will ensure the well-being of these animals, providing them with proper care and nourishment.

What's next for Wally Beyond this, we are committed to significant marketing initiatives and creating an enchanting and impactful social media presence. Our journey is just beginning, and we can’t wait to bring these dreams to life with your support!

What is the current price of Wally?

Wally (WALLY) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Wally play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, WALLY often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is WALLY being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, WALLY recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Wally?

There are 999941259.0 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of WALLY?

Wally currently holds market rank #7419 with a market capitalization of ₦23204606.0625378804708000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Wally performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Wally compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, WALLY demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.