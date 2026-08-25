WallStreetBets DApp Price Today

The live WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) price today is $ 0, with a 1.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current WSB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WSB.

WallStreetBets DApp currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 177,212, with a circulating supply of 1.00B WSB. During the last 24 hours, WSB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.224723, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WSB moved +0.01% in the last hour and +11.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 439.10.

WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 177.21K$ 177.21K $ 177.21K Volume (24H) $ 439.10$ 439.10 $ 439.10 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 177.21K$ 177.21K $ 177.21K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of WallStreetBets DApp is $ 177.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 439.10. The circulating supply of WSB is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 177.21K.