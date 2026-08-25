Walken Price Today

The live Walken (WLKN) price today is $ 0, with a 1.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current WLKN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WLKN.

Walken currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 287,320, with a circulating supply of 1.65B WLKN. During the last 24 hours, WLKN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.096415, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WLKN moved +0.18% in the last hour and +29.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.80K.

Walken (WLKN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 287.32K$ 287.32K $ 287.32K Volume (24H) $ 1.80K$ 1.80K $ 1.80K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 347.83K$ 347.83K $ 347.83K Circulation Supply 1.65B 1.65B 1.65B Total Supply 2,000,000,000.0 2,000,000,000.0 2,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Walken is $ 287.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.80K. The circulating supply of WLKN is 1.65B, with a total supply of 2000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 347.83K.