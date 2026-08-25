Wakehacker by Virtuals Price Today

The live Wakehacker by Virtuals (WAKEAI) price today is $ 0, with a 3.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAKEAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WAKEAI.

Wakehacker by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 158,597, with a circulating supply of 800.00M WAKEAI. During the last 24 hours, WAKEAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00132264, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WAKEAI moved +1.46% in the last hour and +32.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.54.

Wakehacker by Virtuals (WAKEAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 158.60K$ 158.60K $ 158.60K Volume (24H) $ 15.54$ 15.54 $ 15.54 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 198.25K$ 198.25K $ 198.25K Circulation Supply 800.00M 800.00M 800.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wakehacker by Virtuals is $ 158.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.54. The circulating supply of WAKEAI is 800.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 198.25K.