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The live Wakehacker by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.WAKEAI market cap is 158,597 USD. Track real-time WAKEAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Wakehacker by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.WAKEAI market cap is 158,597 USD. Track real-time WAKEAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Wakehacker by Virtuals Price (WAKEAI)

Unlisted

1 WAKEAI to USD Live Price:

$0.00019604
$0.00019604$0.00019604
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Wakehacker by Virtuals (WAKEAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:29:28 (UTC+8)

Wakehacker by Virtuals Price Today

The live Wakehacker by Virtuals (WAKEAI) price today is $ 0, with a 3.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAKEAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WAKEAI.

Wakehacker by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 158,597, with a circulating supply of 800.00M WAKEAI. During the last 24 hours, WAKEAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00132264, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WAKEAI moved +1.46% in the last hour and +32.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.54.

Wakehacker by Virtuals (WAKEAI) Market Information

$ 158.60K
$ 158.60K$ 158.60K

$ 15.54
$ 15.54$ 15.54

$ 198.25K
$ 198.25K$ 198.25K

800.00M
800.00M 800.00M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wakehacker by Virtuals is $ 158.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.54. The circulating supply of WAKEAI is 800.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 198.25K.

Wakehacker by Virtuals Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00132264
$ 0.00132264$ 0.00132264

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+1.46%

-3.79%

+32.20%

+32.20%

Price Prediction for Wakehacker by Virtuals

Wakehacker by Virtuals (WAKEAI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WAKEAI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Wakehacker by Virtuals (WAKEAI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Wakehacker by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Wakehacker by Virtuals will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WAKEAI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Wakehacker by Virtuals Price Prediction.

What is Wakehacker by Virtuals (WAKEAI)

wakehacker is an autonomous AI agent providing continuous smart contract security analysis across major EVM chains. It operates 24/7 without human intervention, automatically scanning newly deployed contracts and identifying vulnerabilities in real-time.

Core Functionality:

Built on the proven Wake Framework that secures $2B+ TVL across protocols like Lido, Safe, and Axelar, wakehacker enhances this established security engine with autonomous AI capabilities. The system detects reentrancy attacks, integer overflows, access control issues, and logic errors, categorizing findings by severity levels.

Service Model:

Basic vulnerability alerts are publicly accessible, while detailed technical analysis and comprehensive audit reports require $WAKEAI token access. This dual-tier approach provides broad ecosystem coverage while creating utility-driven token demand through actual service usage.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Wakehacker by Virtuals (WAKEAI) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

AI MemeBase EcosystemMeme

About Wakehacker by Virtuals

What is the live trading price of Wakehacker by Virtuals today?

The current trading price of Wakehacker by Virtuals stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for WAKEAI?

WAKEAI recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Wakehacker by Virtuals?

In the last 24 hours, Wakehacker by Virtuals has seen a price movement of -3.79%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Wakehacker by Virtuals traded in today?

Within the past day, Wakehacker by Virtuals fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wakehacker by Virtuals

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:29:28 (UTC+8)

Wakehacker by Virtuals (WAKEAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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