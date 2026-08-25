Wake Price Today

The live Wake (WAKE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAKE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WAKE.

Wake currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 29,876, with a circulating supply of 100.00B WAKE. During the last 24 hours, WAKE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WAKE moved -- in the last hour and +32.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Wake (WAKE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 29.88K$ 29.88K $ 29.88K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 29.88K$ 29.88K $ 29.88K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wake is $ 29.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAKE is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.88K.