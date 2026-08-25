How much is WAI Combinator by Virtuals worth right now?

WAI Combinator by Virtuals is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of -1.05% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is WAI going up or down today?

WAI has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Meme,Base Ecosystem,AI Meme,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is WAI Combinator by Virtuals today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling WAI.

What makes WAI Combinator by Virtuals different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Meme,Base Ecosystem,AI Meme,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, WAI offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much WAI exists in the market?

There are 999367812.7133918 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is WAI Combinator by Virtuals's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦58.1568690224757244224000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.