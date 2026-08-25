Introduction to WagyuSwap WagyuSwap is the first decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Velas blockchain, which is built using Solana's code and is known for its speed. This platform will cater to a growing ecosystem with numerous new projects, providing crypto enthusiasts and investors with an opportunity to explore the emerging market. However, the current options for those looking to get involved early on are limited.

Which blockchain network does WagyuSwap run on?

WagyuSwap operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of WAG?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does WagyuSwap belong to?

WagyuSwap falls under the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Velas Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare WAG with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of WagyuSwap?

Its market capitalization is ₦26142980.5495493437020000, placing the asset at rank #7376. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of WAG is currently circulating?

There are 405013447.973424 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for WagyuSwap today?

Over the past day, WAG generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, WagyuSwap fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.