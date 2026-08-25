Wadoozie Price Today

The live Wadoozie (WADZ) price today is $ 0, with a 0.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current WADZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WADZ.

Wadoozie currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 65,103, with a circulating supply of 799.94M WADZ. During the last 24 hours, WADZ traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00437351, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WADZ moved +0.22% in the last hour and +30.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Wadoozie (WADZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 65.10K$ 65.10K $ 65.10K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 81.38K$ 81.38K $ 81.38K Circulation Supply 799.94M 799.94M 799.94M Total Supply 1,000,000,001.0 1,000,000,001.0 1,000,000,001.0

The current Market Cap of Wadoozie is $ 65.10K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WADZ is 799.94M, with a total supply of 1000000001.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 81.38K.