WachAI Price Today

The live WachAI (WACH) price today is $ 0, with a 17.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current WACH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WACH.

WachAI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 70,068, with a circulating supply of 756.46M WACH. During the last 24 hours, WACH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0086231, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WACH moved +1.46% in the last hour and +11.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

WachAI (WACH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 70.07K$ 70.07K $ 70.07K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 92.63K$ 92.63K $ 92.63K Circulation Supply 756.46M 756.46M 756.46M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of WachAI is $ 70.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WACH is 756.46M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 92.63K.