Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live W3GG price today is 0 USD.W3GG market cap is 50,643 USD. Track real-time W3GG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live W3GG price today is 0 USD.W3GG market cap is 50,643 USD. Track real-time W3GG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About W3GG

W3GG Price Info

What is W3GG

W3GG Whitepaper

W3GG Official Website

W3GG Tokenomics

W3GG Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

W3GG Logo

W3GG Price (W3GG)

Unlisted

1 W3GG to USD Live Price:

$0.00048417
$0.00048417$0.00048417
-0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
W3GG (W3GG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:27:40 (UTC+8)

W3GG Price Today

The live W3GG (W3GG) price today is $ 0, with a 0.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current W3GG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per W3GG.

W3GG currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 50,643, with a circulating supply of 104.13M W3GG. During the last 24 hours, W3GG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.156385, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, W3GG moved +0.17% in the last hour and +8.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.79.

W3GG (W3GG) Market Information

$ 50.64K
$ 50.64K$ 50.64K

$ 3.79
$ 3.79$ 3.79

$ 486.34K
$ 486.34K$ 486.34K

104.13M
104.13M 104.13M

999,993,961.5
999,993,961.5 999,993,961.5

The current Market Cap of W3GG is $ 50.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.79. The circulating supply of W3GG is 104.13M, with a total supply of 999993961.5. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 486.34K.

W3GG Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.156385
$ 0.156385$ 0.156385

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.17%

-0.89%

+8.31%

+8.31%

Price Prediction for W3GG

W3GG (W3GG) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of W3GG in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
W3GG (W3GG) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of W3GG could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price W3GG will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for W3GG price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking W3GG Price Prediction.

What is W3GG (W3GG)

W3GG is pioneering a decentralised gaming protocol by transforming the entire gaming experience, offering true digital ownership and rewarding gamers with tangible benefits.

Our mission is to reshape the gaming landscape by creating a symbiotic relationship between players, developers, and the broader gaming community.

By leveraging blockchain technology, W3GG is building an innovative gaming protocol where every aspect of gaming—from casual play, engagement, game testing, community building and support for gaming—is recognised, rewarded, and owned by those who contribute. We're not just changing how games are played – we're redefining what it means to be a gamer. We take gaming beyond play.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About W3GG

What is today's price of W3GG (W3GG)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -0.89%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of W3GG are in circulation?

The circulating supply of W3GG is 104132188.73404753, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own W3GG?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of W3GG across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of W3GG today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦68792634.38599514244000, positioning W3GG at rank #6363 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is W3GG being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of W3GG?

The recent price movement of -0.89% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Gaming (GameFi),Polygon Ecosystem,Card Games, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About W3GG

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:27:40 (UTC+8)

W3GG (W3GG) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about W3GG

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1439
$0.1439$0.1439

+379.66%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.8800
$1.8800$1.8800

+1,780.00%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.007520
$0.007520$0.007520

+0.37%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7295
$0.7295$0.7295

+97.69%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.2317
$3.2317$3.2317

-19.20%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.8800
$1.8800$1.8800

+1,780.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1439
$0.1439$0.1439

+379.66%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7295
$0.7295$0.7295

+97.69%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.072986
$0.072986$0.072986

+97.11%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.100875
$0.100875$0.100875

+31.23%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage