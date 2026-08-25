What is Voucher BNC about?

vBNC is a representation token of liquid staked BNC.

What makes Voucher BNC unique?

Bifrost is a Liquid Staking app-chain designed for all blockchains, leveraging decentralized cross-chain interoperability to enable users to earn staking rewards and DeFi yields with enhanced flexibility, liquidity, and security across multiple chains.

What can Voucher BNC be used for?

Bifrost functions as a derivative issuer, providing liquidity for all pledged assets by issuing corresponding shadow assets during the bonding period of the original assets. These shadow assets are fungible tokens that can be freely circulated across various DEXs, pools, protocols, and chains.

What is the current price of Voucher BNC?

The live price of Voucher BNC (VBNC) is ₦25.8748491572255954808000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Voucher BNC positioned in the market?

Voucher BNC currently sits at market rank #--, supported by a market capitalization of ₦183611389.47772796652000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of VBNC?

The circulating supply of VBNC is 7096161.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Voucher BNC?

During the last 24 hours, Voucher BNC traded within a range of ₦25.7678356758574163184000 (24-hour low) and ₦26.1255660683213663364000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Voucher BNC from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Voucher BNC reached an all-time high of ₦439.18859806442729436000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦21.6730961670243796248000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is VBNC trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Voucher BNC?

The current price movement of -0.65% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Liquid Staking Tokens. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.