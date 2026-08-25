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The live Vortex price today is 0.03540662 USD.VRTX market cap is 35,407 USD. Track real-time VRTX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Vortex price today is 0.03540662 USD.VRTX market cap is 35,407 USD. Track real-time VRTX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Vortex Price (VRTX)

Unlisted

1 VRTX to USD Live Price:

$0.03540662
$0.03540662$0.03540662
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Vortex (VRTX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:26:43 (UTC+8)

Vortex Price Today

The live Vortex (VRTX) price today is $ 0.03540662, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current VRTX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03540662 per VRTX.

Vortex currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 35,407, with a circulating supply of 1.00M VRTX. During the last 24 hours, VRTX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.983834, while the all-time low was $ 0.03540473.

In short-term performance, VRTX moved -- in the last hour and -2.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 131.97.

Vortex (VRTX) Market Information

$ 35.41K
$ 35.41K$ 35.41K

$ 131.97
$ 131.97$ 131.97

$ 35.41K
$ 35.41K$ 35.41K

1.00M
1.00M 1.00M

1,000,000.0
1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Vortex is $ 35.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 131.97. The circulating supply of VRTX is 1.00M, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 35.41K.

Vortex Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.983834
$ 0.983834$ 0.983834

$ 0.03540473
$ 0.03540473$ 0.03540473

--

-0.07%

-2.45%

-2.45%

Price Prediction for Vortex

Vortex (VRTX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of VRTX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Vortex (VRTX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Vortex could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Vortex will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for VRTX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Vortex Price Prediction.

What is Vortex (VRTX)

Vortex is a yield-native liquidity protocol built on Uniswap v4. VRTX is distributed through a protocol-owned VRTX/USDC liquidity system composed of 100 programmed bands.

As price moves upward, crossed bands shift from VRTX-heavy liquidity into USDC-heavy reserves controlled by the hook. The nearest crossed band remains warm for immediate restoration on retrace. Older reserves are deployed into Aave, where idle USDC becomes productive capital.

Aave yield is used to buy back and burn VRTX. In parallel, treasury fees are routed into an Ethena-based yield engine whose holdings remain permanently protocol-owned and exist to generate additional burn flow.

Vortex connects liquidity, reserves, yield, and supply reduction into one loop: trading forms protocol capital, protocol capital earns yield, and yield reduces supply.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Vortex (VRTX) Resource

Official Website

About Vortex

What is the current price of Vortex?

The live price of Vortex (VRTX) is ₦48.0957815394795594696000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Vortex positioned in the market?

Vortex currently sits at market rank #5706, supported by a market capitalization of ₦48096297.72535059156000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of VRTX?

The circulating supply of VRTX is 1000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Vortex?

During the last 24 hours, Vortex traded within a range of ₦0E-15 (24-hour low) and ₦0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Vortex from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Vortex reached an all-time high of ₦1336.42423747627796472000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦48.0932141939631103884000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is VRTX trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Vortex?

The current price movement of -0.07% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Ethereum Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Vortex

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:26:43 (UTC+8)

Vortex (VRTX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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