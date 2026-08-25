VOLT Price Today

The live VOLT (XVM) price today is $ 0, with a 1.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current XVM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XVM.

VOLT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 336,759, with a circulating supply of 999.82M XVM. During the last 24 hours, XVM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.078437, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XVM moved +0.31% in the last hour and +70.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.35K.

VOLT (XVM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 336.76K$ 336.76K $ 336.76K Volume (24H) $ 3.35K$ 3.35K $ 3.35K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 336.76K$ 336.76K $ 336.76K Circulation Supply 999.82M 999.82M 999.82M Total Supply 999,816,496.552609 999,816,496.552609 999,816,496.552609

The current Market Cap of VOLT is $ 336.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.35K. The circulating supply of XVM is 999.82M, with a total supply of 999816496.552609. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 336.76K.