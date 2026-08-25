VNX British Pound Price Today

The live VNX British Pound (VGBP) price today is $ 1.34, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current VGBP to USD conversion rate is $ 1.34 per VGBP.

VNX British Pound currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 169,126, with a circulating supply of 126.60K VGBP. During the last 24 hours, VGBP traded between $ 1.34 (low) and $ 1.34 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.63, while the all-time low was $ 1.29.

In short-term performance, VGBP moved +0.00% in the last hour and -0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.61.

VNX British Pound (VGBP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 169.13K$ 169.13K $ 169.13K Volume (24H) $ 6.61$ 6.61 $ 6.61 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 169.13K$ 169.13K $ 169.13K Circulation Supply 126.60K 126.60K 126.60K Total Supply 126,595.460180185 126,595.460180185 126,595.460180185

The current Market Cap of VNX British Pound is $ 169.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.61. The circulating supply of VGBP is 126.60K, with a total supply of 126595.460180185. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 169.13K.