What is VIX777 about?

The VIX777 token represents the volatility of the SPX (S&P 500), distilled on the blockchain. Each token is crafted to capitalize on market fluctuations, encapsulating the essence of volatility.

What makes VIX777 unique?

VIX777 stands out with its stealth launch, featuring no presale, zero taxes, a burnt liquidity pool (LP), and a renounced contract, distinguishing it from other tokens.

What's the history of VIX777?

Launched as a memecoin, VIX777 emphasizes entertainment over utility. Designed to be non-essential, it focuses on community engagement without profit expectations.

What's next for VIX777?

As a memecoin, VIX777's future relies on community involvement. Its path will be shaped by the creativity and participation of its holders.

What can VIX777 be used for?

VIX777 serves primarily as an entertaining asset in the cryptocurrency space, offering a unique way to engage with market volatility.

How much is VIX777 worth right now?

VIX777 is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 15.00% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is VIX going up or down today?

VIX has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Stock market-themed ecosystem.

How popular is VIX777 today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling VIX.

What makes VIX777 different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Stock market-themed category and built on the -- network, VIX offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much VIX exists in the market?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is VIX777's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦3.9779049120765364428000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.