VIVA Price Today

The live VIVA (VIVA) price today is $ 0, with a 1.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current VIVA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VIVA.

VIVA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 190,715, with a circulating supply of 999.99M VIVA. During the last 24 hours, VIVA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01138801, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VIVA moved +0.22% in the last hour and +31.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 239.65.

VIVA (VIVA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 190.72K$ 190.72K $ 190.72K Volume (24H) $ 239.65$ 239.65 $ 239.65 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 190.72K$ 190.72K $ 190.72K Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,994,674.3891813 999,994,674.3891813 999,994,674.3891813

The current Market Cap of VIVA is $ 190.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 239.65. The circulating supply of VIVA is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999994674.3891813. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 190.72K.