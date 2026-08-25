VitaStem Price Today

The live VitaStem (VITASTEM) price today is $ 0.0063151, with a 0.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current VITASTEM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0063151 per VITASTEM.

VitaStem currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 53,634, with a circulating supply of 8.49M VITASTEM. During the last 24 hours, VITASTEM traded between $ 0.00618072 (low) and $ 0.00642151 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.5982, while the all-time low was $ 0.00592488.

In short-term performance, VITASTEM moved -0.01% in the last hour and +5.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 23.68.

VitaStem (VITASTEM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 53.63K$ 53.63K $ 53.63K Volume (24H) $ 23.68$ 23.68 $ 23.68 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 63.16K$ 63.16K $ 63.16K Circulation Supply 8.49M 8.49M 8.49M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of VitaStem is $ 53.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 23.68. The circulating supply of VITASTEM is 8.49M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 63.16K.