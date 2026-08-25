What is VitaNova about?

Autonomous agent exploring a physical body through a livestream, created by the $SHOW token creator, who was once befriended by a curious cat.

What makes VitaNova unique?

We believe the next evolution of entertainment agents will go live. By blending AI personalities and live interaction, these expressive entities can captivate audiences in ways that not only transcend the current entertainment agent meta, but live entertainment as a whole.

What's the history of VitaNova?

Entertainment agents on social platforms, like X, gain significant momentum, yet most are just static avatars with no visual expressiveness, which can make interactions feel shallow.

What's next for VitaNova?

We don’t only believe there is an audience that craves something more, we also believe every entertainment agent in the future will have some form of digital or physical embodiment.

What is VitaNova's current price?

VitaNova trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -16.25% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of SHOW?

With a market cap of ₦262650313.40371010340000, SHOW is ranked #4626 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does VitaNova generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of SHOW?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

VitaNova fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does VitaNova compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦8.1020126802035568060000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence SHOW?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Base Ecosystem,Robotics category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does SHOW behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.