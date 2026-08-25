Visa xStock Price Today

The live Visa xStock (VX) price today is $ 384.54, with a 1.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current VX to USD conversion rate is $ 384.54 per VX.

Visa xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 467,482, with a circulating supply of 1.22K VX. During the last 24 hours, VX traded between $ 380.61 (low) and $ 394.68 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 437.23, while the all-time low was $ 279.95.

In short-term performance, VX moved +0.11% in the last hour and +4.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 913.71.

Visa xStock (VX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 467.48K$ 467.48K $ 467.48K Volume (24H) $ 913.71$ 913.71 $ 913.71 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 106.06M$ 106.06M $ 106.06M Circulation Supply 1.22K 1.22K 1.22K Total Supply 275,805.9308470402 275,805.9308470402 275,805.9308470402

The current Market Cap of Visa xStock is $ 467.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 913.71. The circulating supply of VX is 1.22K, with a total supply of 275805.9308470402. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 106.06M.