VIRUS Price Today

The live VIRUS (VIRUS) price today is $ 0, with a 2.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current VIRUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VIRUS.

VIRUS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 147,825, with a circulating supply of 999.96M VIRUS. During the last 24 hours, VIRUS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03406607, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VIRUS moved +1.13% in the last hour and +31.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 154.64.

VIRUS (VIRUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 147.83K$ 147.83K $ 147.83K Volume (24H) $ 154.64$ 154.64 $ 154.64 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 147.83K$ 147.83K $ 147.83K Circulation Supply 999.96M 999.96M 999.96M Total Supply 999,961,563.3420469 999,961,563.3420469 999,961,563.3420469

The current Market Cap of VIRUS is $ 147.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 154.64. The circulating supply of VIRUS is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999961563.3420469. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 147.83K.