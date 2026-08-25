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The live Virtue USD price today is 0.98368 USD.VUSD market cap is 574,505 USD. Track real-time VUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Virtue USD price today is 0.98368 USD.VUSD market cap is 574,505 USD. Track real-time VUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Virtue USD Price (VUSD)

Unlisted

1 VUSD to USD Live Price:

$0.98368
$0.98368$0.98368
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Virtue USD (VUSD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:23:01 (UTC+8)

Virtue USD Price Today

The live Virtue USD (VUSD) price today is $ 0.98368, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current VUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.98368 per VUSD.

Virtue USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 574,505, with a circulating supply of 584.04K VUSD. During the last 24 hours, VUSD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.069, while the all-time low was $ 0.932671.

In short-term performance, VUSD moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 483.02.

Virtue USD (VUSD) Market Information

$ 574.51K
$ 574.51K$ 574.51K

$ 483.02
$ 483.02$ 483.02

$ 574.51K
$ 574.51K$ 574.51K

584.04K
584.04K 584.04K

584,037.064504
584,037.064504 584,037.064504

The current Market Cap of Virtue USD is $ 574.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 483.02. The circulating supply of VUSD is 584.04K, with a total supply of 584037.064504. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 574.51K.

Virtue USD Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 1.069
$ 1.069$ 1.069

$ 0.932671
$ 0.932671$ 0.932671

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for Virtue USD

Virtue USD (VUSD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of VUSD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Virtue USD (VUSD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Virtue USD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Virtue USD will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for VUSD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Virtue USD Price Prediction.

What is Virtue USD (VUSD)

Virtue is a decentralized stablecoin protocol built on IOTA, enabling users to mint $VUSD by locking crypto assets into a secure, over-collateralized system.

It offers a capital-efficient borrowing experience with predictable costs, while maintaining strong price stability for $VUSD. Whether you’re a long-term holder of IOTA ecosystem assets or a DeFi user looking for yield and leverage, Virtue is designed to support your goals.

Key highlights

  • Borrow $VUSD using supported collateral like $IOTA and $stIOTA
  • Enjoy fixed, predictable fees with long-term cost efficiency
  • Benefit from liquidation by deposit $VUSD into Stability Pool.
  • Participate in arbitrage and flash strategies to enhance returns

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Virtue USD (VUSD) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Crypto-backed StablecoinIOTA EcosystemStablecoins

About Virtue USD

What is the current price of Virtue USD?

Virtue USD is priced at ₦1336.2150463601228544000, shifting --% today.

How fast is the VUSD community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Virtue USD's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Stablecoins,USD Stablecoin,Crypto-backed Stablecoin,IOTA Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is VUSD's trading volume today?

It generated ₦-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does VUSD compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is ₦1452.11235824553852000 and ATL is ₦1266.92524347729154068000, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 584037.064504 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Virtue USD

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:23:01 (UTC+8)

Virtue USD (VUSD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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