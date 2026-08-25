The Godfather on The Blockchain with Gary Bracey, Terra Virtua Altcoin Buzz471K subscribersThe Godfather on The Blockchain with Gary Bracey, Terra VirtuaAltcoin BuzzSearchInfoShoppingTap to unmuteIf playback doesn't begin shortly, try restarting your device.You're signed outVideos you watch may be added to the TV's watch history and influence TV recommendations. To avoid this, cancel and sign in to YouTube on your computer.CancelConfirmShareInclude playlistAn error occurred while retrieving sharing information. Please try again later.Watch laterShareCopy linkWhy am I seeing this?Watch on0:000:00 / 25:51•Live•

Learn more about Terra Virtua TVK in this Altcoin Buzz video Altcoin Buzz471K subscribers10 Reasons To Buy Terra Virtua TVK | Top NFT Project! ????Altcoin BuzzSearchInfoShoppingTap to unmuteIf playback doesn't begin shortly, try restarting your device.You're signed outVideos you watch may be added to the TV's watch history and influence TV recommendations. To avoid this, cancel and sign in to YouTube on your computer.CancelConfirmShareInclude playlistAn error occurred while retrieving sharing information. Please try again later.Watch laterShareCopy linkWatch on0:000:00 / 14:03•Live•

What is the current live price of Virtua?

Virtua is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the TVK market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Virtua's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #5331, supported by a market capitalization of ₦44802216.83784317256000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 81936666.60928106 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Virtua's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.