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The live Virtua price today is 0 USD.TVK market cap is 32,982 USD. Track real-time TVK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Virtua price today is 0 USD.TVK market cap is 32,982 USD. Track real-time TVK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Virtua Price (TVK)

Unlisted

1 TVK to USD Live Price:

$0.00040253
$0.00040253$0.00040253
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Virtua (TVK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:22:41 (UTC+8)

Virtua Price Today

The live Virtua (TVK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current TVK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TVK.

Virtua currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 32,982, with a circulating supply of 81.94M TVK. During the last 24 hours, TVK traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.21, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TVK moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 313.54.

Virtua (TVK) Market Information

$ 32.98K
$ 32.98K$ 32.98K

$ 313.54
$ 313.54$ 313.54

$ 483.03K
$ 483.03K$ 483.03K

81.94M
81.94M 81.94M

1,200,000,000.0
1,200,000,000.0 1,200,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Virtua is $ 32.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 313.54. The circulating supply of TVK is 81.94M, with a total supply of 1200000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 483.03K.

Virtua Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 1.21
$ 1.21$ 1.21

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for Virtua

Virtua (TVK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TVK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Virtua (TVK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Virtua could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Virtua will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for TVK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Virtua Price Prediction.

What is Virtua (TVK)

Virtua is a gamified metaverse which provides immersive social, web3 gaming, digital collectible and interactive experiences.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Virtua (TVK) Resource

Official Website

About Virtua

The Godfather on The Blockchain with Gary Bracey, Terra Virtua Altcoin Buzz471K subscribersThe Godfather on The Blockchain with Gary Bracey, Terra VirtuaAltcoin BuzzSearchInfoShoppingTap to unmuteIf playback doesn't begin shortly, try restarting your device.You're signed outVideos you watch may be added to the TV's watch history and influence TV recommendations. To avoid this, cancel and sign in to YouTube on your computer.CancelConfirmShareInclude playlistAn error occurred while retrieving sharing information. Please try again later.Watch laterShareCopy linkWhy am I seeing this?Watch on0:000:00 / 25:51•Live•

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Try watching this video on www.youtube.com, or enable JavaScript if it is disabled in your browser.
Learn more about Terra Virtua TVK in this Altcoin Buzz video Altcoin Buzz471K subscribers10 Reasons To Buy Terra Virtua TVK | Top NFT Project! ????Altcoin BuzzSearchInfoShoppingTap to unmuteIf playback doesn't begin shortly, try restarting your device.You're signed outVideos you watch may be added to the TV's watch history and influence TV recommendations. To avoid this, cancel and sign in to YouTube on your computer.CancelConfirmShareInclude playlistAn error occurred while retrieving sharing information. Please try again later.Watch laterShareCopy linkWatch on0:000:00 / 14:03•Live•

An error occurred.

Try watching this video on www.youtube.com, or enable JavaScript if it is disabled in your browser.

What is the current live price of Virtua?

Virtua is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the TVK market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Virtua's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #5331, supported by a market capitalization of ₦44802216.83784317256000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 81936666.60928106 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Virtua's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Virtua

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:22:41 (UTC+8)

Virtua (TVK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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