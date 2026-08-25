What is Virtu by Virtuals about?

Virtu is an innovative agent designed to strengthen the ecosystem of Virtuals on the Base blockchain. It aims to drive the development and adoption of technological solutions within the Virtuals ecosystem by offering a set of support tools that facilitate collaboration, interaction, and growth.

What makes Virtu by Virtuals unique?

Virtu provides essential tools such as buybot notifications, rug alerts, and new launches notifications, making it easier for users to navigate and engage with the ecosystem effectively. Additionally, the team is actively developing other tools like a trading bot to further enhance user experience.

What is the live price of Virtu by Virtuals?

Virtu by Virtuals is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of -1.92% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is VIRTU today?

The price volatility of VIRTU within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Virtu by Virtuals?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has VIRTU generated?

In the last 24 hours, VIRTU accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦14.5847638668181573980000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Virtu by Virtuals?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does VIRTU compare to other Base Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Base Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem category, VIRTU shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.