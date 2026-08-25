Vibing Cat Coin Price Today

The live Vibing Cat Coin (VIBECOIN) price today is $ 0.0033083, with a 1.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current VIBECOIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0033083 per VIBECOIN.

Vibing Cat Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 3,306,890, with a circulating supply of 999.60M VIBECOIN. During the last 24 hours, VIBECOIN traded between $ 0.00310097 (low) and $ 0.00360021 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00559309, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VIBECOIN moved +2.91% in the last hour and +245.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 25.50K.

Vibing Cat Coin (VIBECOIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.31M$ 3.31M $ 3.31M Volume (24H) $ 25.50K$ 25.50K $ 25.50K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.31M$ 3.31M $ 3.31M Circulation Supply 999.60M 999.60M 999.60M Total Supply 999,603,752.4402605 999,603,752.4402605 999,603,752.4402605

The current Market Cap of Vibing Cat Coin is $ 3.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 25.50K. The circulating supply of VIBECOIN is 999.60M, with a total supply of 999603752.4402605. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.31M.