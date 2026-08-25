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The live Vibing Cat Coin price today is 0.0033083 USD.VIBECOIN market cap is 3,306,890 USD. Track real-time VIBECOIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Vibing Cat Coin price today is 0.0033083 USD.VIBECOIN market cap is 3,306,890 USD. Track real-time VIBECOIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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VIBECOIN Price Info

What is VIBECOIN

VIBECOIN Official Website

VIBECOIN Tokenomics

VIBECOIN Price Forecast

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Vibing Cat Coin Logo

Vibing Cat Coin Price (VIBECOIN)

Unlisted

1 VIBECOIN to USD Live Price:

$0.00329442
$0.00329442$0.00329442
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Vibing Cat Coin (VIBECOIN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:20:45 (UTC+8)

Vibing Cat Coin Price Today

The live Vibing Cat Coin (VIBECOIN) price today is $ 0.0033083, with a 1.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current VIBECOIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0033083 per VIBECOIN.

Vibing Cat Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 3,306,890, with a circulating supply of 999.60M VIBECOIN. During the last 24 hours, VIBECOIN traded between $ 0.00310097 (low) and $ 0.00360021 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00559309, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VIBECOIN moved +2.91% in the last hour and +245.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 25.50K.

Vibing Cat Coin (VIBECOIN) Market Information

$ 3.31M
$ 3.31M$ 3.31M

$ 25.50K
$ 25.50K$ 25.50K

$ 3.31M
$ 3.31M$ 3.31M

999.60M
999.60M 999.60M

999,603,752.4402605
999,603,752.4402605 999,603,752.4402605

The current Market Cap of Vibing Cat Coin is $ 3.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 25.50K. The circulating supply of VIBECOIN is 999.60M, with a total supply of 999603752.4402605. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.31M.

Vibing Cat Coin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00310097
$ 0.00310097$ 0.00310097
24H Low
$ 0.00360021
$ 0.00360021$ 0.00360021
24H High

$ 0.00310097
$ 0.00310097$ 0.00310097

$ 0.00360021
$ 0.00360021$ 0.00360021

$ 0.00559309
$ 0.00559309$ 0.00559309

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+2.91%

+1.07%

+245.26%

+245.26%

Price Prediction for Vibing Cat Coin

Vibing Cat Coin (VIBECOIN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of VIBECOIN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Vibing Cat Coin (VIBECOIN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Vibing Cat Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Vibing Cat Coin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for VIBECOIN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Vibing Cat Coin Price Prediction.

What is Vibing Cat Coin (VIBECOIN)

Vibing Cat Coin

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Vibing Cat Coin (VIBECOIN) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Cat-ThemedMemeSolana Meme

About Vibing Cat Coin

What is the current price of Vibing Cat Coin?

Vibing Cat Coin is priced at ₦4.493941360882801764000, shifting 1.07% today.

How fast is the VIBECOIN community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Vibing Cat Coin's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is VIBECOIN's trading volume today?

It generated ₦-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does VIBECOIN compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is ₦7.5975632458180907772000 and ATL is ₦, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 999603752.4402605 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Vibing Cat Coin

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:20:45 (UTC+8)

Vibing Cat Coin (VIBECOIN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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