Vibestarter Price Today

The live Vibestarter (VIBES) price today is $ 0, with a 24.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current VIBES to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VIBES.

Vibestarter currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 237,489, with a circulating supply of 643.81M VIBES. During the last 24 hours, VIBES traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VIBES moved -0.72% in the last hour and +192.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 69.61K.

Vibestarter (VIBES) Market Information

Market Cap $ 237.49K$ 237.49K $ 237.49K Volume (24H) $ 69.61K$ 69.61K $ 69.61K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 368.88K$ 368.88K $ 368.88K Circulation Supply 643.81M 643.81M 643.81M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Vibestarter is $ 237.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 69.61K. The circulating supply of VIBES is 643.81M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 368.88K.