vibe shift Price Today

The live vibe shift (VIBES) price today is $ 0, with a 4.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current VIBES to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VIBES.

vibe shift currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 62,240, with a circulating supply of 975.98M VIBES. During the last 24 hours, VIBES traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00451459, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VIBES moved +0.22% in the last hour and +61.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

vibe shift (VIBES) Market Information

Market Cap $ 62.24K$ 62.24K $ 62.24K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 62.24K$ 62.24K $ 62.24K Circulation Supply 975.98M 975.98M 975.98M Total Supply 975,978,632.08443 975,978,632.08443 975,978,632.08443

The current Market Cap of vibe shift is $ 62.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VIBES is 975.98M, with a total supply of 975978632.08443. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 62.24K.