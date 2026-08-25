About Vibe AI Vibe AI combines artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to revolutionize social media interaction. The VAI token facilitates user engagement, content curation, and platform governance, while DataDroid NFTs provide unique identities to AI assistants, enhancing personalization and user experience.

What is the current market price of VIBE AI?

VIBE AI is valued at ₦, moving -0.29% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does VIBE have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of VIBE. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is VIBE AI on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of VIBE?

The circulating supply stands at 1000000000.0, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for VIBE AI?

VIBE AI generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does VIBE perform relative to Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem,AI Applications,Robinhood Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem,AI Applications,Robinhood Ecosystem segment, VIBE's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.