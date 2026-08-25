Vetro USD Price Today

The live Vetro USD (VUSD) price today is $ 0.999833, with a 0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current VUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999833 per VUSD.

Vetro USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 585,575, with a circulating supply of 585.66K VUSD. During the last 24 hours, VUSD traded between $ 0.995995 (low) and $ 1.004 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.59, while the all-time low was $ 0.727963.

In short-term performance, VUSD moved -0.02% in the last hour and -0.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 17.34K.

Vetro USD (VUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 585.58K$ 585.58K $ 585.58K Volume (24H) $ 17.34K$ 17.34K $ 17.34K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 585.58K$ 585.58K $ 585.58K Circulation Supply 585.66K 585.66K 585.66K Total Supply 585,661.4860083204 585,661.4860083204 585,661.4860083204

The current Market Cap of Vetro USD is $ 585.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 17.34K. The circulating supply of VUSD is 585.66K, with a total supply of 585661.4860083204. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 585.58K.