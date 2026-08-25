Vestate Price Today

The live Vestate (VES) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current VES to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VES.

Vestate currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20,106, with a circulating supply of 143.70M VES. During the last 24 hours, VES traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04646524, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VES moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 232.77.

Vestate (VES) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.11K$ 20.11K $ 20.11K Volume (24H) $ 232.77$ 232.77 $ 232.77 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 69.96K$ 69.96K $ 69.96K Circulation Supply 143.70M 143.70M 143.70M Total Supply 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Vestate is $ 20.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 232.77. The circulating supply of VES is 143.70M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 69.96K.